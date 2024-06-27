Federated Farmers North Canterbury president Karl Dean said he was pleased to hear there was "a bit of common sense".

"If a farmer wants to create a wetland to improve environmental outcomes they shouldn’t need a resource consent.

"If they are using a well-versed template why should it incur huge costs, if it is improving the environment?"

He said farmers should be able to follow the “best economic outcomes” without having to apply for a land-use consent.

“You should be able to convert from sheep to dairy, if that is where the best economic returns are, as long as you can demonstrate it is not going to adversely impact on the environment.”

Infrastructure projects in Waimakariri and Christchurch have been stalled because of unintended consequences caused by changes to local water regulations and the Supreme Court ruling in November.

The ruling affected consents under the Canterbury Land and Water Regional Plan.

It meant, in the short term, there was no mechanism to issue new consents for the ongoing take of groundwater by stormwater basins if the aquifer is fully or over-allocated.

The planning rules had caused disruption for the Waimakariri District Council and Christchurch City Council, which had been unable to obtain stormwater consents.

It had also impacted consenting for new sub-divisions and roading.

Speaking at an Environment Canterbury council meeting on Wednesday, June 19, regional planning Andrew Parrish said councillors would be briefed on the "take and use change" on July 3, before wider engagement with interested parties in September.

He said the council was considering how to relax rules around developing "constructive wetlands" and intensification restrictions.

"What we have been looking at is making sure we have the right ingredients in place for farmers to be able to develop wetlands."

Councillors had discussed the possibility of reviewing the "take and use" rules alongside the wider planning process review, during last month’s Long Term Plan deliberations.

Parrish said this could save up to $500,000, “but the consequence would be delaying this work.”

Councillor Peter Scott said the existing rules also restricted the types of plants which could be planted around waterways and he would like it reviewed.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.



