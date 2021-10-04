Entries open for refreshed 2022 Dairy Industry Awards

Photo / File

Entries are now open for the refreshed 2022 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) programme.

The Awards gives New Zealand dairy farmers the opportunity to challenge themselves, earn a regional or national title and share in substantial prize pools.

All three categories (share farmer, dairy manager and dairy trainee) have been refreshed and revamped, after months of consultation, feedback and discussion.

It was very important the Awards programme remained relevant and issues raised during the feedback process were addressed, NZDIA general manager Robin Congdon said.

"The share farmer, dairy manager and dairy trainee categories have been future-proofed to ensure the Awards programme provides the best platform for all entrants to learn, connect and grow."

This was illustrated by the judging changes in the dairy trainee category, with Skills Day providing an opportunity to learn, not just be judged, he said.

Dairy manager conditions of entry changes include removing the minimum time spent on a New Zealand farm in relation to visa restrictions.

Merit awards now reflect the evolving New Zealand dairy industry with the Power Play Award dropped and Emerging Talent replacing the Encouragement Award.

Regional Merit name changes include the DairyNZ People and Engagement Leadership Award and Environment and Sustainability Award replacing the Leadership Award.

The Pasture and Feed Management Award is replacing the Feed Management Award.

"There's also an exciting opportunity for regional sponsors to claim naming rights to the Planning and Financial Management Award, which hasn't been available for many years," Congdon said.

The share farmer category has also been under the microscope, with changes including an easier entry process.

This eases the workload of judges who are all volunteers and ensures the category is still fit for purpose.

"Changes are also being made to the appraisal process which will help eliminate the potential for it to become or be perceived as a box-ticking," Congdon said.

"There's a real buzz around all the changes and the regional committees are excited to put them into practice.

"2022 is shaping up to be a big year for the Awards and we are thrilled the National Awards Dinner will be returning to Christchurch for the first time since May 2008."

The dinner will be held at Te Pae on May 14, 2022.

Entries can be made via www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz with full details of the changes available there also.