Results of the 60th New Zealand Merino Shears

Nathan Stratford claimed the NZ Merino shearing open title for the fifth time over the weekend - even though he didn't reckon it was one of his best efforts.

The Invercargill shearer took out the top spot at the 60th New Zealand Merino Shears on Saturday, in front of a near-empty Molyneux Stadium in Alexandra.

In a sport renowned for results that are often decided by fractions, Stratford effectively achieved a 20-points-plus reversal, as his trademark quality turned a 13-point time penalty deficit into victory by 8.4477pts.

It was Stratford's 25th season of open-class shearing. His previous wins were in 2006, 2009, 2016 and 2018.

Stratford's winning margin over runner-up Ringakaha Paewai, of Gore was the biggest in the last 30 years - apart from eight-times victor and Western Australian fine wool legend Damien Boyle's triumphs in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Six times in the three decades, the winning margin has been less than a point.

Boyle was unable to attend what had been an annual trip to Alexandra for most of the last 20 years, due to Covid-19 Level 2 restrictions - which included no public attendance.

Victory looked anything but likely for Stratford.

He was third to finish Saturday's six-man final of 12 sheep each – almost four-and-a-half minutes after Cheviot-based former Southland shearer Troy Pyper - who was first off in 21min 33.35sec - more than a sheep ahead of everyone else in the showdown.

"I felt I hadn't done enough," Stratford said.

However, the penalties were stacking up against Pyper, who was looking good, two stands down the board, until disaster struck, including incurring a "maxi" stroke against him on about his fifth sheep.

Winner of more than 30 finals throughout his career, and twice runner-up to Boyle at Alexandra, Pyper put his performance down to getting too excited and "a bit rough".

He had to settle for third place overall.

Jocky O'Neill, of Alexandra came in fourth, while fifth place went to merino-shearing world-record-holding North Island shearer Stacey Te Huia (now settled in Central Otago).

Rakaia's Grant Smith, who won in 2000 and 2005, finished sixth.

To win on the 60th anniversary of the Merino Shears was "special" for Stratford.

The championships also started the 50th season of the national All Breeds Championship, which started at Alexandra in 1972 with the first leg of what was introduced as the McSkimming Memorial Triple Crown.

Now known as the PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit, it comprises qualifying rounds on five wool types at five venues, plus finals at the Golden Shears.

The next round is long strong wool at the New Zealand Spring Shears in Waimate this Friday and Saturday, where the national Winter Comb title on Merinos is also at stake.

The senior final on Saturday was won by Alexandra shearer Simon Cameron, also relying on quality to beat speed.

In a final of four sheep each, his time of 15min 25.4sec was more than four minutes slower than the first three to finish, an impost of more than 12pts - which his vastly superior quality turned into a win by more than 3pts over runner-up Haare Edwards, of Ashburton.

Meanwhile, former World Champion Joel Henare began his season by regaining the Merino Shears' open woolhandling title on the first day in Alexandra on Friday.

The Gisborne woolhandler had to pull out his best shot to beat defending champion and Alexandra hope, Pagan Karauria, to win the title for a fourth time.

Henare achieved his win despite having hardly worked on fine wool in the last two years.

Karauria dominated through the preliminary stages as top qualifier in the heats and the semi-finals, but had to settle for second place in her bid for three-in-a-row.

She had previously won in 2018 and 2019, but missed in 2020 as the event was cancelled due to Covid-19 uncertainty.

"Pagan was tough to beat," Henare said.

"She's on another level in the fine wool world. If the heats and semis were anything to go off, Pagan had won the final prior to it happening.

"I went into the final with a relaxed mindset and also was getting tired, but, lucky for me, I was able to get my eye in for the fleeces and what to remove - just lucky experience helped me through, and [I had a] really a good support team there."

Henare said he was "really happy just to make the final."

"Anything after that was a bonus."

Milton's Tia Potae came third, while Ratapu Moore, of Seddon, was fourth.

Henare left Gisborne on Monday to comply with Covid-19 restrictions, driving 1400km to arrive in Alexandra in time to help train other woolhandlers at an Elite Shearing and Woolhandling Training course on Thursday.

He then helped commentate on Friday, as well as competing, and will go through it all again at Waimate this week.

Meanwhile, the senior woolhandling title was won by Jasmin Tipoki, from Wairarapa but based in Hawke's Bay. Gore's Stoneigh Waihape took out the junior grade for the first time, and the novice event was won by Anahera Cannell, from Gisborne.

The Shears attracted more than 120 competitors, with 38 in the open shearing, 20 in the senior, and 70 entries across the four woolhandling grades - 22 open competitors, 18 seniors, 23 juniors and seven novices.

Results from the 60th New Zealand Merino Shears shearing and woolhandling championships:

Alexandra - Friday, October 1 - Saturday, October 2

Shearing:

Open final (12 sheep): Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 25min 56.75sec, 98.2541pts 1; Ringakaha Paewai (Gore) 24min 7.37sec, 106.7018pts, 2; Troy Pyper (Cheviot) 21min 33.35sec, 111.0008pts, 3; Jocky O'Neill (Alexandra) 27min 10.34sec, 111.6836pts, 4; Stacey Te Huia (Alexandra) 25min 47.94sec, 121.0636pts, 5; Grant Smith (Rakaia) 27min 22.88sec, 124.644pts, 6.

Senior final (4 sheep): Scott Cameron (Alexandra) 15min 25.4sec, 88.77pts, 1; Taare Edwards (Ashburton) 11min 18.91sec, 92.4455pts, 2; Emily Te Kapa (Scotland) 12min 55.84sec, 96.542pts, 3; Joshua Quinn (Dunstan) 10min 43sec, 101.9pts, 4; Hohepa Te Rata-Taituha (Ongarue) 11min 8.91sec, 124.1955pts, 5; Mitchell Menzies (Ranfurly) 6.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne) 104.132pts, 1; Pagan Karauria (Alexandra) 127.362pts, 2; Tia Potae (Milton) 185.394pts, 3; Ratapu Moore (Seddon) 199.638pts, 4.

Senior final: Jasmin Tipoki (Napier) 138.286pts, 1; Holly Whakarau (-) 145.22pts, 2; Tamara Marshall (Port Waikato) 172.044pts, 3; Autumn Waihape (Gore) 179.6pts, 4.

Junior final: Stoneigh Waihape (Gore) 177.13pts, 1; Jessica Toa (Ashburton) 197.074pts, 2; Emma Martin (Gore) 228.094pts, 3; Lucy Gee-Taylor (-) 273.306pts, 4.

Novice: Anahera Cannell (Gisborne) 87.59pts, 1; Holley Jay-Marie (Wallacetown) 104.6pts, 2; Maurea Kora (Gisborne) 124.62pts, 3; Naomi Boyce (Masterton) 126.174pts, 4.