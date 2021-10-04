'Shearing' the road: 5000 sheep cause quintessential Kiwi traffic jam

Sheep mustered near Omarama. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Stephen Jaquiery / ODT

Motorists were treated to a quintessential Kiwi experience, as nearly 5000 sheep made their way on the hoof to Otematata Station for shearing.

The mix of ewe hoggets and wethers were moved from near Lake Waitaki to Otematata, via Mount Benmore last Thursday.

Musterers said the traffic on State Highway 1 was mostly courteous and understanding.

Shearing is a major event on the calendar of Otematata station, which has been farmed by the Cameron family for six generations.

Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

The mob were on their annual trek to the shearing sheds, where they would be drafted up and divided between wethers and ewe hoggets, before being shorn and sent back out on the hill.

The musterers were hoping to arrive at the shearing sheds about mid-afternoon.