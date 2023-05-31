EcoPond could play a key role in supporting farmers to reduce methane, according to Craigmore Sustainables. Supplied / Craigmore Sustainables

A North Canterbury farm is trialling new technology to reduce methane, which is a first for the New Zealand dairy industry.

Craigmore Sustainables, in Gleneyre, is the first commercial dairy farm in New Zealand to adopt EcoPond.

This is an effluent treatment system that removes virtually all methane emitted from effluent ponds by using the additive iron sulphate.

normally used in the treatment of drinking water.

The technology used at the 400-hectare farm, which milks 1100 cows, is the result of a collaboration between Ravensdown and Lincoln University.

Craigmore’s general manager of farming, Stuart Taylor, said agriculture played an important role in contributing to, and mitigating, climate change.

He said Craigmore was striving to be a leader in the trial and adoption of new technology.

“EcoPond could play a key role in supporting farmers to reduce methane and help New Zealand meet its climate change targets.”

Taylor said EcoPond was an important trial for Craigmore, as it looked for innovative ways to reduce emissions and minimise environmental impacts.

Iron sulphate treatment is highly effective in reducing methane emissions due to increased microbial competition for organic matter substrate due to the addition of sulphate and ferric ions.

This restricts the growth of the methane-producing microorganisms known as methanogens.

Craigmore's GM farming, Stuart Taylor, (left), Professor Hong Di (Lincoln University), Carl Ahlfeld, Agnition‘s product manager ClearTech & EcoPond, Emeritus Professor Keith Cameron (Lincoln University), Elliot Mercer Agnition’s GM Innovation, Nikki Cameron Craigmore’s operations manager, and Steven Melville Craigmore’s Gleneyre Farm business manager. Photo / Supplied / Craigmore Sustainables

Initial tests undertaken in May tested the effluent from the effluent pond after it had been treated with iron sulphate through EcoPond.

The results showed a 95 per cent reduction in CH4 (methane), which Taylor said was “highly significant”.

Earlier this year, EcoPond became part of the newly established Ravensdown entity, Agnition.

Agnition’s chief executive, Jasper van Halder, said EcoPond was a vital technology that would help deliver practical and sustainable on-farm solutions for New Zealand farmers and growers.

Van Halder said partnerships and innovation were required in the sector and it was great to see Craigmore take a leadership role with EcoPond.

“It’s hard to beat practical on-farm use to really demonstrate the EcoPond advantage and partners like Craigmore show us the future of farming.”