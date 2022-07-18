East Taranaki community out in force for Rabobank Good Deeds

Photo / Supplied

It was all hands on deck last week at the Rabobank Good Deeds working bee at Douglas Hall in Eastern Taranaki.

The hall was in dire need of a spruce up for the Douglas Kids' Club, which was set up by parents in the small rural community to provide extra-curricular activities for local children.

Once word got out that the Good Deeds project was underway, the community came out in force to pitch in and help, organiser Janelle Downs said.

"It was just so epic … I had such an amazing crew," she told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Downs, who entered Douglas Hall in Rabobank Good Deeds, said the competition win had "created a movement" outside of the community as well.

"All of a sudden we had people that used to live in the area or had had something to do with the hall, donating time, equipment and people, and they were all jumping on board wanting to give us a hand."

Rabobank general manager of country banking Bruce Weir was also impressed with the turnout.

"During the day we had farm owners, farm workers, we had builders, plumbers, sparkies and of course, our fantastic team of bankers … I don't think there was any job we didn't complete," he told Mackay.

Jobs included building shelves, painting, digging drains, planting shrubs and tidying up gardens and tennis courts, Weir said.

Downs estimated the massive crew was "knocking on 70-odd people" who were all "crying out" to help.

Downs, who was recovering from Covid, wasn't able to take part in the working bee.

She did, however, do a drive-by the day after to check out the team's hard work.

She was excited by what she saw.

"It is amazing. It is going to look so good. The kids will be so surprised. It's going to be awesome."

The call for entries in the Rabobank Good Deeds 2022 promotion will be in October this year.

Downs encouraged anyone with a community project not to sit on the fence and to make sure they entered.

"I just did it on an off chance that maybe we might have a look in and we did – and it's awesome.

"I just want to say to everyone who has got some sort of an idea or needs a bit of a hand [to] sing out and enter the competition."

She was especially thankful to Rabobank for the Good Deeds initiative.

"It's just so awesome that Rabobank got behind supporting the future and backing people…we're chuffed.

"So, anyone, enter, it's worth it!"

The Good Deeds initiative was also a rewarding experience for the Rabobank staff who took part and it reflected the bank's values perfectly, Weir said.

"It was a fantastic day. Rabobank's mission of growing a better world together was really on display during the day."

More about Rabobank Good Deeds 2021

The Rabobank Goods Deeds competition 2021 was open to anyone who had a community project that would benefit from $5000 of funding, along with a day's labour, courtesy of the teams at Rabobank and The Country.