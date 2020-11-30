Dog trial benefits Southland Charity Hospital

Paul McCarthy, of Alexandra, with Bill in the short head and yard event. Photo / Peter McIntosh

The Charity Hill dog trial was held on Friday and Saturday at Millers Flat. Proceeds from the event go towards the Southland Charity Hospital.

Sarah Rhodes, of Waikaia, and Shaggy in the zigzag. Photo / Peter McIntosh

The idea of a social dog trial had lingered in the back of Moa Flat farmer Cam Bain's mind since lockdown restrictions and, after discussions with some friends, he organised the competition with his mate AJ Aitken.

Onlookers follow the action. Photo / Peter McIntosh

A charity auction was held in conjunction with the event, which attracted about 120 competitors. It was held on a new course at Brad Dawson's property.