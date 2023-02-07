DairyNZ CEO Dr Tim Mackle to step down after 15 years

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle. Photo / Supplied

After 15 years as chief executive of DairyNZ, Dr Tim Mackle will leave the role on June 30, 2023.

Mackle said he came to the conclusion following “a lot of thought and discussion with family”.

“I have decided to step down at the end of June which will allow the Board time to have a smooth transition and to recruit my successor,” he said.

Mackle felt “extremely privileged” to help develop DairyNZ’s solutions and services on behalf of its farmer members – right from the levy body’s formation in 2007/08, to today.

“I am proud to have had the opportunity to lead DairyNZ over this period, the dynamism and constant challenge and change in our sector has made it an exciting and purposeful role.”

He was also “hugely proud” of the role that New Zealand dairy had played during his tenure.

“Not only to help nourish so many people all over the world – but to support New Zealand through some tough times, with dairy exports proving vital through the 2008/09 global recession and recently through the challenge of Covid-19.”

Another highlight for Mackle was the “tremendous progress” farmers had made around sustainability practices, “particularly over the last 10-15 years”.

“There’s always going to be a need to keep doing better on farms, but it’s important we do acknowledge the progress made by our farmers and sector as a whole.

“I would really want to thank our wonderful team, the dedicated and talented staff of DairyNZ, our supportive and committed board, our partners, and crucially, our farmers.”

DairyNZ Chair Jim van der Poel acknowledged Mackle’s significant contribution on behalf of the Board.

He said Mackle had always been “hugely passionate” about helping dairy farmers navigate “many challenging periods”.

“He has been a strong leader and advocate for dairy. Tim is a values-driven leader and has built strong relationships with all those he has engaged with.”

Mackle also played a key role in developing DairyNZ’s science-based policy and advocacy function, along with its R&D programme, Van der Poel said.

His commitment extended beyond the dairy industry as well, and Van der Poel acknowledged Mackle’s leadership and contribution to the wider dairy and primary sectors, through his influence on various boards, steering groups, and committees.

Mackle would leave DairyNZ in a “great position to continue to deliver more for farmers and New Zealand”.

“Tim has always been a strong, passionate CEO and he’s built a strong people culture at DairyNZ, with a highly engaged, capable and purpose-driven team.

“I would also like to personally acknowledge Tim. I have immense respect for Tim ... for the commitment and integrity that he brings to the role and the way he always conducts himself and for the huge intellect and passion he brings.”

Mackle also said he was “deeply passionate” about farming.

“It’s in my blood - it always will be.”

“I am lucky to have been able to work for farmers. Last but not least, my family deserve a special mention, and I owe a great deal to them in supporting me.”

The Board will begin the recruitment process shortly.