Gary and Penny Robinson have received positive feedback on water use efficiency and increased grass growth from Maniototo sharemilker, Luke Jeffries, after installing a Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) system on the Central Otago farm.

The Robinsons are involved in a Next Generation Farming project designed to help farmers meet tough nitrate caps while maintaining their viability.

As part of this project, the couple use innovation to demonstrate productivity and environmental benefits to their neighbours in the region and beyond.

Waimakariri Landcare Trust (WLT) and Waimakariri Irrigation Limited (WIL) have partnered with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) for the project, with support from MPI’s Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund along with Environment Canterbury, Ballance, and DairyNZ.

Gary said the SDI trial on a 15-hectare block of the Maniototo Dairy Partnership farm which Luke sharemilks has highlighted the benefits of the system during a sweltering Otago summer.

“Luke has seen a huge response with the SDI, and we will be able to gather data from this block as it has a sprinkler irrigation system in the next paddock. I think the data that comes out of this will be positive.”

Irrigation is essential for Jeffries’ sharemilking operation as he relies on it to grow the grass to feed 1000 dairy cows.

“We are 400 metres above sea level and only get about 450 millimetres of rain per year,” he said.

“Temperatures can reach up to 35C in summer, so our evaporation levels are through the roof.

“With SDI the water is going straight to the root zone which means we’re not losing water to evaporation.”

While he hadn’t got dry matter samples to confirm his findings yet, Jeffries estimated water usage savings of 40 per cent through the SDI system and increased grass growth rates of 10 to 20 per cent.

“There’s more grass growth in the paddock with the SDI installed. Along with the water savings, we are also saving on labour and maintenance,” he said.

“The system is fully automated, so we don’t need anyone to move it and the maintenance costs are minimal when compared to a pivot which has more wear and tear.”

Based on results to date, Jeffries said the farm’s owners were considering installing more subsurface drip irrigation in other parts of the farm which were not suitable for traditional irrigation to improve efficiency.

Penny and Gary Robinson have found that farmers using their subsurface drip irrigation system are saving on water and labour costs while growing more grass on their farms. Photo / Supplied

“SDI is all about efficiency and farmers are being driven to efficient use of resources. This is a way to reduce water use while still achieving good grass growth rates.”

Improved public awareness about SDI is one of the key changes Penny had noticed over the past two years.

“At the start of the project, most people didn’t know much about subsurface drip irrigation, but I think with the increased emphasis on efficient use of resources, people are more aware of the benefits of the system, not just for farming but also for recreational areas and for recycling wastewater in residential subdivisions.

“It’s now accepted as a viable option and as we continue to focus on using resources more efficiently, I think more people will consider SDI as a sustainable choice for the future.”