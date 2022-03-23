Photo / 123RF

By Tom Kitchin of RNZ

Some orchardists say Covid-19 is running rampant through their harvest fields.

It is peak apple harvest time across the country - and Omicron is not showing any signs of slowing down in the two busiest apple harvest regions - Hawke's Bay and Nelson-Tasman.

Hawke's Bay grows over 4700 hectares of apples and Nelson-Tasman is second with about 2400.

Hawke's Bay Fruitgrower's Association chair Brydon Nisbett also runs his own 16-hectare two-orchard apple operation.

"My support staff, my two tractor drivers and my QC have both contracted Covid. Fortunately, I've tested negative and still going along strong - running the orchard by myself - it's a challenging time that's for sure," he said.

"It's pretty hard to plan. On Saturday I was promised a gang on Monday then on Sunday they said 'sorry but six of that gang of 10 have gone down with Covid so you're only getting four,' - so that's what it's been like for the last week."

He said the virus spread was having "a major impact".

"Personally, I need to get so much crop off a day and with limited staff, we're just not getting that crop, which then means that then fruit's maturing and starting to go out of spec."

He said association members were experiencing similar problems.

"Whether they're small growers or corporate, they're all going through the same thing with Covid running rampant."

Some other growers across the country told RNZ this was a far harder season than 2021 and 2022.

They had 10 to 15 per cent of their workers off due to Covid-19 and were still far behind on expected RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) numbers due to pandemic disruptions and natural disasters in the Pacific Islands.

Even though many household contacts were eligible for the Close Contact Exemption Scheme, growers said most would end up getting Covid-19 anyway and have to isolate.

NZ Apples and Pears is the industry body, promoting and representing New Zealand's pipfruit industry.

Its chief executive Terry Meikle was not available for an interview, but in a statement said his organisation was working with members to ensure they had "robust Covid-19 protocols in place".

"These protocols include PPE, social distancing, routine screening including health and temperature checks and testing prior to entering sites.

"We are also working closely with members to support them in all matters relating to managing Covid-19, including regular weekly updates to the membership as New Zealand Government information has changed.

"Naturally, with Covid-19 now part of our life, and the steady number of community cases, some orchard workers have tested positive from community transmission. This is now a reality for New Zealanders and not unexpected, but we have strong controls in place to prevent entry of Covid-19 positive workers on site."

On Tuesday, new daily Covid-19 cases reached a new record in Hawke's Bay as a whole, with 1243 cases and 43 people in hospital.

It is the region with the second-highest hospitalisation rate per 100,000 people outside of Auckland.

Hawke's Bay DHB chief executive Keriana Brooking said case numbers had grown from 65 to 6800 within a month.

"Over the four weeks it certainly took off, and in no small part through the introduction of rapid antigen tests."

The DHB said it was not keeping detailed information on numbers of outbreaks at orchards, as Omicron Phase 3 was not designed to collect information about cases in large shared facilities such as RSE accommodation.

"We are aware of several outbreaks at different orchards, but they are well controlled at present. Our Pasifika health navigators also have strong linkages into the RSE workforce/employers to deliver support and advice," senior responsible officer for Covid-19 Chris McKenna said.

Nelson-Marlborough also reached a new daily record on Tuesday, with 691 reported cases.

Its local district health board said it supported orchardists through its public health teams, Pacific trusts and Covid-19 hubs.

Ministry for Primary Industries director of market access Steve Ainsworth said horticulture businesses could contact MPI for guidance on meeting Covid-19 management expectations of importing countries.

China, part of New Zealand's biggest apple export bloc, Asia, where 48 per cent of exported apples go, has strict requirements on imports, due to Covid-19.

"Chinese authorities have expectations that fruit is not exported to China if there is the possibility of Covid-19 virus material on the fruit," Ainsworth said.

This is despite scientific guidelines, including from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations saying food and food packaging is not a pathway for Covid-19 spread. Rather, Covid-19 is more likely to spread through airborne droplets and aerosols.

"MPI understands that Chinese authorities also carry out testing and disinfection of packaging for fresh and other products at port of arrival.

"We continue to work constructively with other countries to ensure they understand the strict Covid-19 measures in place in New Zealand, and we'll continue to work with orchards so they are aware of importing country Covid-19 management expectations."

