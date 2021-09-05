Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Scuba divers ignore rules in Northland during first weekend at alert level 3

Surfing is one of the water-based activities allowed under level 3 restrictions - as long as people are experienced and stick within 200m from the shore. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The combo of scallop season, sunshine, and eased restrictions proved too irresistible for Northlanders, who defied the rules around the water during the first weekend of level 3.

Sergeant Tai Patrick, of Northland police, said officers were flat out on Saturday responding to calls based around the region's coastlines.

Ministry for Primary Industries patrols and a police boat were out on the water to help enforce rules as people revelled in new freedoms. Police also patrolled boat ramps around the region.

"People were taking advantage of scallop season but not everyone was sticking to the rules. That was a repetitious job for police on Saturday," Patrick said.

Popular seafood gathering spots, such as Urquharts Bay in Whangārei Heads, were laden with vehicles over the weekend as people donned in wetsuits went diving into deep waters.

Northland Harbourmaster Jim Lyle said despite receiving "lots" of reports about over the weekend about people diving and swimming, as well as boats being launched in the Whangārei area, compliance had been "pretty good".

Just over a week ago the Government clarified the rules around what water activities were permitted and prohibited during lockdown.

Under alert level 3 people are allowed to visit their local beach – not their favourite – where experienced surfers and swimmers can enjoy the water up to 200m from the shore.

The same rules apply for kayaking, canoeing, rowing, surfing, windsurfing or paddle boarding.

Anglers are only allowed to cast their lines from nearby shorelines or wharves – not from rocks or vessels.

Water-based activities involving sailing and motorised boats, jet skis and scuba diving are not permitted at alert level 3.

Patrick was disappointed people were still not considering the risk their rule breaking posed to emergency responders.

"It compromises the emergency services who have to break their bubbles when they respond to an incident," he said.

"Covid isn't something you see... all it takes is one person to burst the wrong bubble with major consequences then we're back to level four."

The water wasn't the only area where Northlanders grappled with restrictions over the weekend.

Patrick said police were still responding to reports about gatherings that go against level 3 rules.

Currently, people must legally stay within their household bubble whenever they are not at work or school.

People are only able to extend their household bubble to two or more homes to bring in close whānau, caregivers, or people who live alone or may be isolated. People can only invite those in their extended bubble to their home.

The rules state people cannot invite friends, whānau and extended family outside of their bubble to their home.

Weddings, funerals and tangihanga are limited to 10 people under alert level 3 restrictions.

As at 5pm on Saturday, police had received 556 105-online breach notifications in Northland – 536 in alert level 4 and 20 during level 3.

Of the level 4 breach notifications 165 were about a business, 302 about a gathering, and 69 about a person.



Three of the level 3 breach reports were about a business, 15 about a gathering and two about a person.

Patrick said there were a number of police jobs over the weekend which took a step closer to normality.

But Covid-related work remained a key focus for Northland police as they continued to follow-up reports of breaches, rule enforcement, and carried out reassurance patrols across the region.

"The majority of people are good and are sticking to the rules," Patrick said.

In Northland, 16 people have been arrested; 36 people formally warned; and two youth referrals made.

Of these 29 were for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction; 14 for Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19); 11 for Health Act breaches; and four for assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer.

Northland police have issued 347 infringements - 309 under the previous Health Order and primarily for non-essential travel.

Since the new Health Order came into force on September 1, 38 infringements have been issued.

Twenty-nine were in alert level 4, and nine in level 3 - all for people leaving their residence for a reason other than for essential personal movement.