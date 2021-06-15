Container truck hits tree and rolls on Hawke's Bay's State Highway 51

The large truck crashed off the highway about 1.01pm. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 51 is closed following a container truck roll south of Napier.

A spokesperson for police confirmed they were called to the crash between Marine Parade and Awatoto Rd shortly after 1pm.

"We received reports of a truck crashing into a tree off State Highway 51," she said.

The driver suffered only minor injuries for which they were treated on scene, a spokesperson for St John Ambulance said.

Traffic diversions have been put in place along Ellison St, as SH51 is closed between Marine Parade and Awatoto Rd.

A truck has hit a tree and rolled on Napier's Marine Parade. Photo / Supplied

Two fire trucks from Napier also attended the crash.

A woman travelling north along SH51 to Napier, who did not want to be named, said there was a "large orange container" loaded at the back of the truck.

She said there was a bit of debris on the road from the damaged pine tree but couldn't see what was in the container.

A section of fence along the highway had also been damaged near where the truck was tipped over, she said.

"The traffic seems quite steady though the truck is off the side of the road."

