2022 Australia Zanda McDonald Award winner announced. Photo / Supplied

Leadership, vision and humility were the standout qualities that resulted in Charlie Perry taking out the 2022 Australian Zanda McDonald Award last week.

Perry returned to his passion for agriculture after a successful career in business consulting and hasn't looked back.

He now lives and works on his family-owned and operated Wagyu beef farm at Gurya in Northern NSW, after taking over management in 2016.

Perry has overseen substantial growth in the family business since then, with a focus on productivity gains, genetic indicators and sustainability - despite some of the worst years of drought on record.

He also serves as president and chair of the Australian Wagyu Association (AWA).

The Zanda McDonald Award, now in its eighth year, supports talented and passionate young professionals in the ag sector from Australia and New Zealand.

Perry will receive an impressive transtasman prize package centred around mentoring, education and training that is 100 per cent tailored to his needs.

Perry demonstrated all the qualities that epitomised the award, Zanda McDonald Award chair Richard Rains said.

"His passion for agriculture is obvious and has resulted in him significantly growing his family seed stock business, whilst being active in both his local community and industry associations."

Rains said Perry had a clear understanding of the challenges that faced both his business and the industry and provided cohesion and leadership through his involvement in the AWA.

"Charlie is an accomplished communicator, yet at the same time humble, and as judges, we're really excited about his future."

Perry was overwhelmed to receive the Award.

"I'm so thrilled and feel very honoured to have this opportunity. The transtasman mentoring trip, in particular, will be of huge assistance to me, and I know I'll learn so much from that experience both personally and professionally."

Perry was also keen to put the $10,000 education package toward working on his "skills gaps and growth", along with improving his social media skills, so he could play an influential role through the stories I share and the work we do."

Perry was initially named a finalist alongside Kate McBride, 23, a fifth-generation farmer and station hand at Tolarno Station and researcher at The Australia Institute, from Western NSW; Gavin Rodman, 28, district manager - Far North, Sugar Research Australia, from Cairns; and Jeremy Cummins, 34, owner and manager for feedlot and backgrounding business Bottlejac Trading Company in Gunnedah, North West NSW.

As the Australian 2022 winner, Perry will receive a professional development package that includes an all-expenses-paid transtasman mentoring trip to high performing farms and businesses in Australia and New Zealand, $10,000 towards further education and incredible networking opportunities.

The Zanda McDonald Award normally crowns one winner from across Australasia but in response to Covid-19 related travel restrictions, an Australian and a New Zealand winner have been crowned this year.

Rhys Roberts was announced as the New Zealand 2022 winner on February 4 and both Roberts and Perry will undertake their mentoring trips over the next 12 months.