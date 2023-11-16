Joel Henare at the Golden Shears in 2018 at the time of his 100th open woolhandling final win. Photo / Golden Shears Media Group

Joel Henare at the Golden Shears in 2018 at the time of his 100th open woolhandling final win. Photo / Golden Shears Media Group

Champion woolhandler Joel Henare won the New Zealand Corriedales open woolhandling championship for the seventh time — and third time in a row — on the first day of the annual Corriedales shearing and woolhandling competitions in Christchurch on Thursday.

It was the 136th win of his open-class career, which started in 2006.

He first won the Canterbury title in 2013.

Charlotte Stuart, of Omarama, won the senior final, going one better than her second placing last year, and Brittany Smith, of Christchurch, won the junior final.

The women’s shearing event was won by intermediate shearer Emma Martin, of Wyndham.

She was also fourth in senior woolhandling.

The woolhandling classes attracted 26 entries, with 13 in the open, five in senior and eight in junior, while there were four entries in the women’s shearing.

The championships continue today featuring the open, senior, intermediate and junior shearing.

The open shearing is the third round of the PGG Wrightson/Vetmed National Shearing Circuit.

Results from day one of the Canterbury Shears and New Zealand Corriedale Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch on Thursday, November 16

Shearing

Women (3 sheep): Emma Martin (Wyndham) 7min 44sec, 29.53pts, 1; Alice Watson (Seddon) 7min 35sec, 40.75pts, 2; Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 9min 23sec, 43.48pts, 3; Trace Patton (Timaru) 8min 41sec, 68.38pts, 4.

Woolhandling

Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne/Motueka) 91.95pts, 1; Amy Ferguson (Alexandra) 107.19pts, 2; Cheri Peterson (Milton) 149.664pts, 3; Ratapu Moore (Seddon) 4.

Senior final: Charlotte Stuart (Omarama) 108.78pts, 1; Saskia Tuhakaraina (Gore) 138.9pts, 2; Lucy Gee Taylor (Rangiwahia) 186.794pts, 3; Emma Martin (Wyndham) 4.

Junior final: Brittany Smith (Christchurch) 107.29pts, 1; Tess Kelly (Methven) 152.59pts, 2; Tessa Kirdy (Ashburton) 163.53pts, 3; Christie Burn (Dannevirke) 4.

Read more shearing and woolhandling stories here.