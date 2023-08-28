Industry Lifetime Achievement award Chris Trengrove (left) with NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss.

Chris Trengrove, a Canterbury pig farmer and committed industry leader, has been recognised for his outstanding contribution to the New Zealand pork sector.

Trengrove, who farms west of Christchurch on the Canterbury Plains, has been presented with NZPork’s Industry Lifetime Achievement award.

The awards were presented at NZPork’s Annual Conference in Christchurch on Monday, July 24 in Christchurch.

NZPork chief executive Brent Kleiss said Trengrove had made an immense contribution to the sector.

“Chris has invested time and energy serving our sector and New Zealand agriculture over many years and established international links with pork industries, researchers and organisations.

“He also has a deep commitment to research and pork industry training.”

Trengrove began his career in banking before switching to farming in the late 1980s.

He served on the NZPork board for 15 years and spent nine as chairman.

He was instrumental in the introduction and development of the sector’s PigCare welfare assurance programme and a major review of import health standards.

Known for his innovative approach to pig farming, Trengrove designed a novel purpose-built farrowing system to reduce piglet losses.

He also pioneered artificial insemination for outdoor pig herds in New Zealand.

Stockperson of the Year award

Meanwhile, Tayla Steele, who works for Patoa Farms in North Canterbury, and Regan Driever of the Stanley Brothers pig farm near Ōpunake in Taranaki, were joint winners of the 2023 Stockperson of the Year award.

Tayla Steele spent years working at thoroughbred racehorse studs before joining Patoa Farms 14 months ago.

She has gone on to gain an NZQA Level 3 qualification in pig husbandry.

Steele said she was looking for a change and wanted to move to North Canterbury “because it’s a lovely location to live”.

“I’d never had anything to do with pigs, but knew a few people in the industry, and they enjoyed it.”

Steele said she enjoyed working working with pigs.

“They are inquisitive, smart and playful.”

She planned to be in the sector long-term.

“It’s a good way to step into farming if you have no farming background.

“For anyone interested in farming, I’d say give pig farming a go. You don’t need any experience - you’ll get help to learn everything as you go along.”

Regan Driever, one of the joint winners of NZPork's 2023 Stockperson of the Year award.

Regan Driever joined Stanley Brothers two ago, straight from school, having enjoyed a stint of work experience at the farm.

He has gained his NZQA Level 3 qualification in pig husbandry and plans to study for his Level 4 next year.

Driever said he was always learning something new.

“There’s so much involved - nutrition, pig welfare, biosecurity and I really enjoy working with the pigs.

“I see it as a long-term career, and I’d encourage any young people interested in the sector to apply for work experience and see what they think.”