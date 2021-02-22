Buster the Clydesdale a hit at Mt Benger A and P Show

Lyn Chittock, of Roxburgh, pats her Clydesdale Buster at the Mt Benger A&P Show's pet tent on Saturday. Photo / Yvonne O'Hara

At three-quarters of a tonne with one blue eye and one brown one, size 9 shoes and a liking for hats, 12-year-old Clydesdale Buster was one of the more popular animals at the Mt Benger A&P Show's pet tent on Saturday.

The horse belongs to Lyn Chittock, of Roxburgh. She and husband Clayton have a 81ha property, and Buster lives with another Clydesdale called Milly.

"He is very gentle and hard-working," Chittock said.

At 18.2 hands high (nearly 1.9m), he attracted plenty of attention and enjoyed pats and hay.

He also took a fancy to one girl's hat, which had artificial flowers on it.

He did not want to miss any opportunity to snack.

A member of the Southland Shafts and Wheels Club, Chittock has shown Buster at A&P shows throughout the region, although she did not do so at the Roxburgh event.

She and Buster will be heading to the Mayfield A&P Show in March.

Three other Clydesdales from the club were at the show, providing rides.

In addition to being shown, Buster also draws a four-wheeled cart, built just for him.

"We drive around Roxburgh and lots of people want to take photos," Chittock said.

He came from a ploughing team in Pukerau and she has had him for three years.

Chittock and Buster completed a Goldfields Cavalcade, with Mr Chittock providing support, two years ago and plan to do more.