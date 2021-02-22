Young shearers line up for the honours at Ohura show

Photo / File

Juniors and novices carried the can for the competitors big time at the Ohura A and P Show shears, by providing just over half of all entries.

The Shears took place at Niho Niho Showgrounds, between Ohura and Matiere, on Saturday February 20.

The novice grade attracted the most entries, with 10 young shearers taking part, while the junior grade and open grades had nine each, the senior grade had six and only two competed in the intermediate grade.

The novice final of two sheep each provided a first win for Ohura local Maxi Huhu.

Keahrey Manson, of Piopio won the junior final, of four sheep each, only a week after winning at the Otago championships near Balclutha.

Meanwhile, Te Kuiti shearers filled the first three places in the four-man open final of 15 sheep, but there was a clear margin of over five points between winner Mark Grainger and James Ruki.

While the race was won by eventual third place getter, King Country Welshman Delwyn Jones, (his 14min 29sec pipping Grainger by just a second), it was Grainger who had the best pen, while Ruki had the best points on the board, a mere 0.5 representing just 7.5 penalty strokes.

It was Grainger's 13th open-class win but his first since winning at Ohura last February.

Taihape teenager Reuben Alabaster had his sixth win of the season in the 10-sheep senior final, by 1.6pts from first-man-off, Rotorua-based Southlander Josef Winders.

Matthew Smith, of Otorohanga, had his third win of the season in the two-man intermediate face-off, beating Piopio shearer Topia Barrowcliffe, with a margin of over eight points.

Results from the Ohura A and P Show shears at Niho Niho Showgrounds on Saturday, February 20, 2021:

Open final (15 sheep): Mark Grainger (Te Kuiti) 14min 30sec, 48.1pts, 1; James Ruki (Te Kuiti) 16min 7sec, 53.2787pts, 2; Delwyn Jones (Wales/Te Kuiti) 14min 29sec, 56.05pts, 3; Conan Te Kene (Taumarunui) 16min 1sec, 57.05pts, 4.

Senior final (10 sheep): Reuben Alabaster (Taihape) 11min 32sec, 41.35pts, 1; Josef Winders (Tussock Creek/Rotorua) 11min 7sec, 42.95pts, 2; Hori Rata (Ongarue) 11min 8 sec, 44.6pts, 3; Daniel Biggs (Mangamahu) 12min, 45.4pts, 4.

Intermediate final (5 sheep): Matthew Smith (Otorohanga) 8min 1sec, 30.25pts, 1; Topia Barrowcliffe (Piopio) 7min 17sec, 38.45pts, 2.

Junior final (4 sheep): Keahrey Manson (Piopio) 9min, 38pts, 1; Henry Stewart (Feilding) 9min 45sec, 39.5pts, 2; Johno Arahanga (Mahoe) 11min 5sec, 41pts, 3; Maureen Chaffey (Hastings) 11min 51sec, 44.8pts, 4.

Novice final (2 sheep): Maxi Huhu (Ohura) 5min 39sec, 31.45pts, 1; Sean Fagan (Te Kuiti) 7min 48sec, 34.9pts, 2; Gevo Hughes (Piriaka) 6min 47sec, 39.85pts, 3; Zach Doolan (Taihape) 9min 46sec, 41.8pts, 4.