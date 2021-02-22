New shearing championship to focus on rookies

Photo / File

Teenagers will get to show their shearing prowess at the inaugural Secondary School Championship on Saturday, March 13.

It will be the first time a shearing competition for secondary schools has been held in New Zealand.

The competition is part of the three-day Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games, in Palmerston North.

New Zealand's most decorated sheep shearer, Sir David Fagan, welcomed the championship.

Fagan said he hoped it would help get young people excited about shearing.

"It really is a fantastic lifestyle and career option."

Top shearers from Napier Boys' High School, Whanganui Collegiate, Palmerston North Boys' High School, New Plymouth Boys' High School, Feilding High School and Rathkeale College will compete.

Event organiser and Feilding High School Ag Science teacher Kain Nixon said each team will comprise four shearers and a woolhandler.

"They'll shear one sheep each and will be awarded points based on how well they do, with the winning team earning the fewest faults and points."

The top individual shearer will win a trophy donated by Sir David Fagan and his family, while the winning school will take home a trophy donated by the reigning Golden Shears and New Zealand champion shearer, Rowland Smith, and his family.

The Secondary Schools Shearing Championships - sponsored by Lumberland and the Ministry for Primary Industries – will be livestreamed on social media.

The Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games, on March 12-14, will host multiple championships in various disciplines. It is a free event in The Square in Palmerston North.

A one-hour television programme will air on TV3 on March 27.