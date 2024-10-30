“Bring a Tractor to School Day” is a big event on the Darfield High School calendar and it has been for the past three years.

So, if you saw a convoy of 14 tractors heading to Darfield High School on Tuesday it was for a day of fun and that is exactly what the 830 students had.

It all started with three students who were in their final year before heading off to start an apprenticeship with local tractor firms.

They wanted to leave their mark, and not only have they done that, but these three past students have turned up every year to continue supporting “Bring a Tractor to School,” day.

Starting at 12.30pm the tractors assembled at a neighbouring farm and travelled in convoy to the school.

No one went hungry thanks to Fonterra, with rolls and milk being the order of the day.

They came in all shapes, sizes and colours and found their spot on the rugby field.

Watch the tractors arrive at Darfield High School’s Bring a Tractor to School Day below:

There was much excitement when the judging commenced for the winners of the Fonterra “Build a Masterpiece Tanker,” competition.

Open to all pupils at the school, this was a holiday project prior to the big day.

The entries were fantastic and creative and a lot of hard work had gone into designing and building them.

Rodley Vincent dela Pena (left) came second in the “Build a Masterpiece Fonterra Tanker” competition. He's seen here with Fonterra operations manager Blake Aston.

Local farmers and contractors gave their time to talk to the pupils about tractor safety, courtesy on the road with your tractor and tractors in general - then the fun began.

This involved a tug-of-war with a difference, with the pupils pitting their strength against a tractor.

The day finished with a grand finale, as the local fire truck sent a huge spray of water across the rugby field, it was a case of run or get wet!

It’s not hard to imagine that the pupils are already counting down to the next “Bring a Tractor to School Day”.

There’s certainly something special about country schools!



