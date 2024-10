Can Andrew Little solve the housing crisis? Jamie Mackay puts the question to Barry Soper. Photo / Peter Meecham

Can Andrew Little solve the housing crisis? Jamie Mackay puts the question to Barry Soper. Photo / Peter Meecham

You can listen to the full political wrap in the Soundcloud embed below:

Barry Soper caught up with The Country's Jamie Mackay for his weekly political wrap.

This week is mainly about Labour as the party is celebrating its 100th birthday. Soper has interesting first-hand experience and memories of some of Labour's former big names.

Mackay is keen to know about Labour today though. The current big question is could solving the housing crisis be Andrew Little's legacy?