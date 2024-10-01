Wonky Box ensures its fruit and vegetables go from farm to gate to plate within 48 hours, which cuts down on food miles and emissions.

Co-founders Angus Simms and Katie Jackson said their partnerships with growers were at the heart of what made Wonky Box unique.

“Working with such passionate growers who share our values helps us help provide Kiwis with more affordable produce that is better for the planet.”

Simms described Wonky Box as a “grower-led” business.

Now Wonky Box has three asparagus growers to add to its ranks, Tendertips in Levin, Boyd’s Asparagus Waikato, and LeaderBrand in Ashburton.

Tendertips - Levin

Catherine Lewis from Tendertips with Wonky Box co-founder Angus Simms.

With over 45 years of experience, the family-run business Tendertips has been a key partner of Wonky Box’s since 2021.

Cam Lewis from Tendertips said both businesses had a “shared ethos of reducing waste and celebrating imperfections”.

Lewis said Tendertips had been working with Wonky Box since it began.

“The produce industry is a tough game to be in but they’re breaking the mould while succeeding at it,” he said.

Boyd’s Asparagus - Waikato

Andrew Kearney from Boyd's Asparagus, has teamed up with Wonky Box.

Boyd’s Asparagus has been a partner of Wonky Box since 2021.

Andrew Kearney from Boyd’s Asparagus said the partnership had been instrumental in reducing waste.

“Before teaming up with Wonky Box, up to 20% of our asparagus would go to waste.

He said that since the partnership over 30,000 kilos of asparagus have been saved that “would’ve otherwise been fed to cows”.

LeaderBrand - Ashburton

Joining in early 2024, LeaderBrand is a recent addition to Wonky Box’s grower network.

Mike Arnold, LeaderBrand’s South Island Manager said unique alpine growing conditions enhanced the flavour and sweetness of the asparagus.

So while it may be out of shape, it hasn’t affected the taste.



