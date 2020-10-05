Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with senior red meat analyst at Agri HQ Mel Croad, to find out why Kiwis are snapping up cheaper prime cuts like racks and venison.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's weather expert on some crazy stuff happening out there.

Matt Gunn:

Our Twizel-based fire correspondent (who, it seems, we are talking to on a far-too-often basis) updates the latest blaze that has raised the Lake Ohau village. Plus, we look at the persistent problem of wilding pines and ungrazed forage fuelling the fires.

Richard Wyeth:

The chief executive of Miraka looks back on a job well done as the Norwood Miraka charity golf tournament raised $60,000 for rural mental health organization Farmstrong. Plus, we look at some mighty impressive infrastructure spending in the North Island.

Bernadette Hunt:

The vice president of Southland Federated Farmers looks back on an horrific week for southern farmers with record late-season snow falls followed by flooding in the weekend.

Mel Croad:

Is a senior red meat analyst at Agri HQ who says that although Covid-19 is smashing the high-end hospitality sector overseas, every cloud has its silver lining as back home Kiwis are looking to snap up cheaper prime cuts such as lamb racks and venison.

