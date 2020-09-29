Strong entry numbers for the 2020 Waimate Spring Shears show people have been looking forward to a "day out", organiser Warren White says.

Entries for the 53rd edition of the show have already surpassed last year's total and there are still two weeks until the event on October 9 and 10.

As well as the headline event — the Waimate Shearing title — the New Zealand Winter Comb title will be resurrected this year. It was last contested more than 10 years ago at the now-defunct Omarama Shears.

It will take place on the Friday, before the woolhandling event and speed shear in the afternoon.

Other speed shearing events are going ahead on October 7 and 8 in Waikouaiti and Maheno respectively.

With the cancellation of the New Zealand Merino Shears in Alexandra and the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch because of Covid-19 restrictions, the Waimate event had become even more important, White said.

"It's going to be a massive weekend.

"Shearers are coming from all over New Zealand.

"It's the first show for the season and they are showing support because we have carried on."

The event will again be live-streamed on the Waimate Shears Facebook page, after a $30,000 media centre was installed last year at the purpose-built A&P Shears Pavilion.

Last year, thousands of viewers from all over the world watched the live-stream, White said.

He thanked the farmers who supplied their sheep for the shears. A lot of work went into sorting through the stock and farmers did not put their hoggets in lamb so they could be used for the event, he said.

Alongside the shearing will be a wool exhibition, showcasing the increasing number of products made from wool.

"It's free entry, so people can come from far and wide to learn about wool and the industry."