First-year lifestyle sheep farmers Craig Moseley and Rae Edwards were shocked when one of their Wiltshire ewes produced five lambs last Thursday morning.

The couple have about 8ha near Alexandra, where Mr Moseley builds self-contained accommodation units for orchards, vineyards and other enterprises.

Craig Moseley and Rae Edwards with the quin lambs. Photo / Yvonne O'Hara

All five - two rams and three ewes - were standing and drinking within an hour.

He planned to have three of the lambs adopted by someone who was experienced at rearing orphans, he said.

The couple are being mentored in their farming career by local farmer Bill Hinchey.