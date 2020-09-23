Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and the team were in Riversdale with a cast of thousands all aiming to have a brew and a yarn in the Emerson's Tiny Pub.
On with the show:
Damien O'Connor:
The Minister for Agriculture talks about the government's latest farming policy, and the latest M. bovis numbers.
Jeff Grant:
We catch up with the former chairman of Beef and Lamb New Zealand, former chief Government Whip and former red meat Brexit negotiator.
Winston Peters:
The Deputy PM says he hasn't lost the provinces, he isn't too old for politics and he didn't watch the Leaders Debate.
Don Morrison:
The Alliance Group Director pops in to the Tiny Pub to chat about Te Mana lamb and a bit of footy.
Greg Menzies, Richard Emerson and Stan Rivett:
The team from Emerson's and Netspeed's Stan Rivett talk beer and rural broadband.
Andy Thompson, Blair Drysdale and Andy Muir:
The Muster team join Jamie Mackay in the Tiny Pub for an argument over whether it's situated in Riversdale or Balfour.
