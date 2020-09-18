This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Senior Animal Proteins Analyst, Angus Gidley-Baird, for a preview of his report "Selling climate friendly meat".

This week's top interviews are:

Lance Burdett:

The former lead crisis negotiator for the NZ Police and author of a new book on mental health Dark Side of the Brain - Adapting to Adversity discussed New Zealand's alarming farmer suicide stats and what we could do to prevent them.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM pondered life with Winston and the Greens, PREFU and GDP, allowing migrant labour in, the missing Kiwis on the Gulf Livestock 1 and the Morrinsville tattoo of Judith.

Doug Avery:

The Marlborough-based Resilient Farmer had plenty to say about water, winter grazing and the way forward for New Zealand agriculture.

Angus Gidley-Baird:

Rabobank's Sydney-based animals proteins analyst previewed his soon-to-be-released paper on "selling climate friendly meat". Plus we looked at the state of the Australian sheep and beef sector.

John Monaghan:

The retiring Fonterra chairman commented on a great turnaround in the fortunes of our country's biggest farming company and cooperative, with profit after tax up nearly $1.3 billion.

