

Wanganui Centre huntaway triallists dominated the final run-off in the Tux Handy Dog Challenge at Papahaua Station on the Matahiwi Track over the weekend.

This was the first in a series of nine trials that take place over both Islands from September to mid-January 2021, culminating in a North Island and New Zealand final held at Aratiatia Station in Taupo in January next year.

The final run-off was at Papahaua, which was judged by Brett Kirkland from the King Country.

Jamie Shrubsall from Mangaweka won the open with Stag and ran fifth with Tar, while Bruce Parkinson from Tanupara Station, Raetihi also ran two dogs, Abbo and Tex, finishing third with Abbo and Justin Booth, manager of Papahaua Station where the event is held, was second with Jody.

Three of the older dog trialling set, Don White, left), Wayne Faulkner and Don Evans enjoy the sun and the action at the Tux Handy Dog Challenge on the Matahiwi Track over the weekend. Photo / Brenda O'Leary

The other three finalists were fourth-placed Hamish Parkinson with Lottie from Owhango, Craig Pearson and Wilma from the Waikato and Rod Walker and Shade from Ongarue, who finished out of the placings.

The small heading showring event run over the two days, each day being a separate trial, was judged both days by Dermott Mullins (Junior) who under Merv Williams' watchful eye was having his first go as a learner judge.

Friday's heading results:1, C Journeaux Jess 97; 2, C Johns Jill 95.5;3, C Journeaux Frost 94.

Maiden: C Johns Jill 95.5.

Saturday's results: 1, D Jones Jonny 97; 2, W Faulkner Silk 95; M Williams Flash 94.5.

Maiden: Dawn Jones Jonny 97.

Open results:1, J Shrubsall Stag 98.5; 2, J Booth Jody 98; 3, B Parkinson Abbo 97.5; 4,H Parkinson Lottie 96; 5, J Shrubsall Tar 94.

Maiden Man: 1, L O'Keefe Punga 92; 2, J Waldron Wha 90.5; 3, R Steer Toby 90.25;4, C Ratana Paul 90;5, J Mills Rum 89.5.