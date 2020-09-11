The Farm golf course at The Hills in Arrowtown is mixing with the very best.

The nine-hole course, which was opened only two years ago, and sits near The Hills 18-hole championship course, has been ranked one of the top 25 par-3 courses in the world by US Golf magazine.

Also included in the 25 courses is the par-3 course at Augusta, which features a star-studded event just before the Masters.

Just three of the 25 courses are from outside the Unites States — courses from France and Canada are also included. The courses are not ranked.

The par-3 course at The Hills was designed by Darius Oliver.

Sir Michael Hill was over the moon to have the course selected in the exclusive list compiled by a team of 88 former players, editors and short-course enthusiasts.

It is believed US Golf will rank the courses some time in the future.

Former British Open champion Bob Charles said he rated the Farm course highly.

"Augusta is a special place but the pretty par-3 course is like firing darts at the green because if, you hit the green, the ball will end up near the hole.

Former British Open champion Bob Charles. Photo / File

"Whereas the Farm course is a real test of golf with so much variety and choice of shot required, making it a real challenge," Charles said

Hill was thrilled with the inclusion of the course in the list.

"When you think of the wonderful landform and the gifted architect, Darius Oliver, it was a recipe for success. "In some ways, it is a vindication of all the work and that the course was formed, developed and completed by the team here at The Hills , led by our general manager, Brendan Allen," Hill said.

The magazine praises the landscape and the layout of the course.

"Brilliantly routed to follow the water race ….. the course sits on dramatic land which provides scintillating views of Queenstown.

"The holes are eminently playable with extensive teeing areas providing extensive options regardless of ability.

"An epic set of greens are punctuated by the natural double green on holes one and eight which is the biggest putting surface in the southern hemisphere."