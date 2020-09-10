On this day in 1979 New Zealand's politicians began moving in to the Beehive, so The Country's Jamie Mackay celebrated by playing tunes from the 70s.

On with the show:

Judith Collins:

With the election just over five weeks away we ask National's new leader where the fire and brimstone of Crusher Collins has gone plus, we talk tax, tractors, Winston and World Suicide Prevention Day.

Advertisement

Peter Moore:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Livestock updates the industry response to the halt of live cattle exports plus we look at downward pressure on red meat prices as the high-end food service trade suffers under Covid.



Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's Hawkes Bay-based horticulture analyst talks about why water is so important to the fruit bowl of the country plus we discuss record horticulture exports ($4.2 billion) and who's going to pick the fruit this season?

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on two issues facing farmers on both sides of the Tasman- the live livestock export industry and getting migrant workers in to harvest our crops.