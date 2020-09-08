Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Todd Charteris and Karey Pulman to launch the Rabobank Good Deeds initiative for 2020,
On with the show:
Cameron Bagrie:
Is an independent economist who looks at the cost to the economy of another national holiday, falling international commodity prices, falling interest rates and a rising dollar.
Damien O'Connor:
We catch up with the Minister of Agriculture who was in Southland yesterday talking to councils and industry groups on winter grazing. Plus, we ponder wilding pines, what a great job MPI has done on M. bovis and whether David Parker is on a freshwater legacy power trip.
Todd Charteris and Karey Pulman:
We launch the 2020 Rabobank Good Deeds competition and catch up with the 2019 winner from the Dargaville Primary School Garden Club.
Jane Smith:
Is an outspoken North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards who's all fired up about Jacinda's new holiday, winter grazing and Winston Peters.
