Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Todd Charteris and Karey Pulman to launch the Rabobank Good Deeds initiative for 2020,

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who looks at the cost to the economy of another national holiday, falling international commodity prices, falling interest rates and a rising dollar.

Advertisement

Damien O'Connor:

We catch up with the Minister of Agriculture who was in Southland yesterday talking to councils and industry groups on winter grazing. Plus, we ponder wilding pines, what a great job MPI has done on M. bovis and whether David Parker is on a freshwater legacy power trip.

Todd Charteris and Karey Pulman:

We launch the 2020 Rabobank Good Deeds competition and catch up with the 2019 winner from the Dargaville Primary School Garden Club.

Jane Smith:

Is an outspoken North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards who's all fired up about Jacinda's new holiday, winter grazing and Winston Peters.