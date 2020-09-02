Advertorial

On September 18 Gembrooke Stud holds its first on-farm sale of 44 top Polled Hereford and Angus bulls at the historic Kia Ora Station in the Waitahora Valley.

On offer will be 30 Polled Hereford and Angus yearlings and 14 2-year-old Hereford and Angus bulls.

Although a relative newcomer to the Waitahora, Johnny and Tania Dorotich started raising stud animals from Platform Herefords in 2006, moving farms several times as the operation expanded before settling into Kia Ora Station in the Waitahora from Pokeno in the Waikato four years ago.

Over the years they have sourced top sires to develop a herd of 130 stud cows and 130 commercial cows. Hereford sires have been obtained from Koanui and Glen Brae and after establishing a base line of Angus cows from the Alpine Angus dispersal sale they have procured sires from Mt Mable.

Advertisement

Extensive use of AI has strengthened the herd, Koanui Smoke being the preferred sire for Herefords and Taimate Lazarus for Angus. It is a closed herd.

Johnny says his focus is on calving ease with low to average birth weight but with the capacity to grow rapidly on the easy-rolling country his system tracing the calves through to 450kg as yearlings.

Cows go to the bull as yearlings and the results have been very good.

Kia Ora Station is blessed with excellent water supplies and even during the recent drought the stock could be supplied with plenty of grass and baleage. Over the winter they have been maintained and now with supplementary baleage there has been good weight gain for the bulls on offer.

All bulls are TB free (C-10), BVD tested and injected, soundness guaranteed, semen tested and Lepto vaccinated. Bulls are fully traceable.

Already the reputation of Gembrooke Stud has spread with a lot of very good prices being obtained from private sales to breeders and commercial buyers.

Johnny says his bulls are ideal for both the dairy and beef industry and he welcomes inquiries on 06 374 2814 or 021 627 171 and by Email: sales@gembrookestud.co.nz