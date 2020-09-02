Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Fonterra's Mike Cronin and Rabobank's Michael Harvey about the dairy industry.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders rural connectivity, denies David Parker's winter grazing regulations are "stupid", backs James Shaw and defends the decision to let Aucklanders travel under Level 2.5.

Advertisement

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra's Head of Co-op Affairs reviews last night's GDT auction (down 1 per cent, WMP -2 per cent) and comments on where the global buying interest is currently coming from - largely China and South East Asia with a notable absence from the Middle East.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent comments on the worst season, weather-wise, in his farming career and he says British farmers are facing extremely tough times despite three on them spending NZ$729,000 on a Texel ram lamb.

Chris Brandolino:

Our favourite NIWA weather guy on one of the warmest winters on record and the prospect of dry spring/summer for some.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based dairy analyst says he over Level 4 lockdown plus he comments on Yili (the Chinese buyer of Westland Milk) overtaking Fonterra as the fifth biggest dairy company in the world. We also discuss increasing global milk production and a rising exchange rate.

Advertisement

Andy Thompson:

Birthday Boy, proud Gen Xer and The Muster host.