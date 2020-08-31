Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Grace Curtis, one of the young women behind Cool Change, a campaign to raise suicide awareness.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert has a September forecast for us and it's not all good news, especially if you're looking for some rain.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader tees off on fresh water reforms, Winston and the Level 2.5 debacle.

Grace Curtis:

We talk to the brave young woman behind the Cool Change campaign - to raise awareness around suicide - following the tragic loss of her father just seven months ago.

Karin Kos:

New Zealand's bees and beekeepers are calling on Kiwis to "Bee a Hero" this September, as the country celebrates Bee Aware Month.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawke's Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

