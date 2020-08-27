Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay quizzed National Leader Judith Collins on her party's controversial "gone by lunchtime" comment.

Judith Collins:

Did National's leader really say the freshwater reforms will be "gone by lunchtime"? And did she really contemplate doing a Don Brash "walk the plank" moment? Meanwhile, she says Winston Peters' tractor comments are "ridiculous".

Steve Maharey:

Is a former Labour Cabinet Minister and former VC of Massey University. Today we ask him to gaze into the future and tell us what the world will look like in 12 months' time?

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent says how low can wool go? Plus, he comments on the most expensive cattle in the world.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's animal proteins analyst previews the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Q3 Report due for public release next week plus we look at the uncertain prospects for lamb this season.