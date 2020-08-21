This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Sydney-based analyst Wes Lefroy, to take a look at the future of technology in agriculture.

This week's top interviews were:

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM pondered the results of the Dairy NZ's snapshot survey to gauge the concerned views of farmers in the lead up to the 2020 election. Plus we asked "how do you solve a problem like Winston?"

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive commented on this week's GDT auction (down 1.7 per cent, WMP -2.2 per cent), a rollicking start to the production season and, reluctantly, on A2 Milk's record $385 million net profit.

Wes Lefroy:

Rabobank's Sydney-based analyst talked about the pathway to unlocking digital power in the agricultural sector and the resultant mindset change it will require.

Simon Limmer:

The chief executive of Silver Fern Farms commented on the new season prospects for beef, lamb and venison. Plus, we asked the former Zespri executive if he chose the right horse when he went from kiwifruit to red meat?

Chris Russell:

We let our Australian correspondent loose on alpacas, anti-vaxers and the wool and wine woes with China.

James Shaw:

We asked the Green Party co-leader whether Winston, when it comes to the coalition government, is like a belligerent child who won't eat his vegetables, or in this case, his Greens!