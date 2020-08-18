Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Dr Tim Mackle to take a look at DairyNZ's report The View from the Cowshed, which outlines the top 10 things government can do for dairy.

On with the show:

Dr. Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of Dairy NZ has some sobering stats on the financial, natural, social and human capital of the farming nation, following a snapshot survey to gauge the views of farmers in the lead up to the 2020 General Election.

Nathan Penny:

Is a Westpac rural economist who comments on mortgage wars, the exchange rate, the equity markets and the prospects for tonight's GDT auction.

Megan Hands and Kieran McAnulty:

Today's panel features an aspiring rural MP in the blue corner plus an up and coming one in the red corner.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says the queues at Auckland supermarkets show where our priorities lie - with family and food.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader says he hasn't had a cup of tea with Judith but he agrees with her assessment on our lax border testing for Covid.

