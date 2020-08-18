Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Dr Tim Mackle to take a look at DairyNZ's report The View from the Cowshed, which outlines the top 10 things government can do for dairy.
On with the show:
Dr. Tim Mackle:
The chief executive of Dairy NZ has some sobering stats on the financial, natural, social and human capital of the farming nation, following a snapshot survey to gauge the views of farmers in the lead up to the 2020 General Election.
Nathan Penny:
Is a Westpac rural economist who comments on mortgage wars, the exchange rate, the equity markets and the prospects for tonight's GDT auction.
Megan Hands and Kieran McAnulty:
Today's panel features an aspiring rural MP in the blue corner plus an up and coming one in the red corner.
Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says the queues at Auckland supermarkets show where our priorities lie - with family and food.
David Seymour:
The Act Party leader says he hasn't had a cup of tea with Judith but he agrees with her assessment on our lax border testing for Covid.
Listen below: