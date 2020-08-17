Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay reflected on the news that New Zealand's general election date has changed to October 17, 2020.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says some wet weather is on the way but will it be enough to break the early-season dry spell on the east coast of both islands?

Fran O'Sullivan:

NZME's Head of Business comments on the new election date and the state of the New Zealand economy under the varying levels of lockdown.

Jack Raharuhi:

We chat to the 2020 Zanda McDonald Award Winner about why he encourages other young ag sector leaders, aged 21-35, who live and work in the agricultural sector in Australia or New Zealand, to enter before August 31 at pppgroup.org.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as we ponder lambing and calving weather and the new election date.