Today on The Country, Rabobank's Hayden Higgins had a good news story for Jamie Mackay that involved 300 million trays of kiwifruit.

On with the show:

Judith Collins:

We ponder the big issues of the day with National's leader; the lockdown, the election and whether Winston can drive a tractor!

Peter Moore:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Livestock comments on how the industry is functioning under Level 2 and 3 lockdown.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent updates us on lockdown across the ditch, the collapse of wool prices and looming labour shortage for this season's harvest.

Jason Hawker:

We talk to a Southland-based agricultural contractor desperate to find skilled operators to drive his company's highly-technical harvest equipment to replace the workers he normally brings in from the UK and Ireland.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's horticulture analyst says global demand for Zespri kiwifruit is forecast to rise to 300 million trays by 2028 but, to accommodate that stellar growth, significant investment will be needed in the post-harvest segment. The question is who is going to pay for it?

