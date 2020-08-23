Located in Fiordland National Park, the remote and spectacular Hollyford Valley is home to breathtaking beech forest and a rich New Zealand history.

Less travelled than the likes of the Milford or Routeburn tracks, the Hollyford Track is a journey of discovery from the mountains to the sea.

This is the ideal guided hike for those who love a little adventure without compromising on comfort.

With small groups, professional local guides, private lodge accommodation, jet boat transfers and a stunning scenic helicopter flight into Milford Sound, the Hollyford 3 Day Wilderness experience is truly unforgettable.

We're thrilled to be offering you the chance to WIN an extra special Hollyford experience for two.



Prize includes:

• A 3 Day Hollyford Wilderness Experience for two (three day/two-night all-inclusive adventure).

• Following your experienced guide you will traverse the historic Hollyford valley by foot, jet boat and finally helicopter as your guide brings to life the diversity of the landscape, vegetation, wildlife and history.

• Lodge accommodation and food provided.

• Return flights for two ex Christchurch Wellington or Auckland.

• Accommodation pre and post trip in either Queenstown or Te Anau.

Specific terms and conditions:

Competition starts Monday, August 24, 2020 at 8:30am and ends Friday, September 4, 2020 at 17:00.

Winner announced on The Country radio show between 12:00 - 13:00 on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Prize is to be redeemed in the 2021 season.

Employees of Ngāi Tahu Tourism limited or its subsidiaries are ineligible to enter this competition.

Read NZME's standard terms and conditions here.

Read Hollyford Guided Walks standard terms and conditions here.