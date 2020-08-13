Fundraising to build a horticultural centre of excellence at Katikati College has reached the halfway mark, giving the trust behind the project the confidence to commission drawings and specifications for the building.

"Thanks to the generosity of so many people and businesses, we have more than $250,000 in donations and pledges and can now take the next step towards making the centre a reality," says Hilary Johnson, Innovative Horticulture Manager, Katikati College.

Hilary Johnson, Innovative Horticulture manager at Katikati College.

Horticulture students James Evans and Logan Dobbs put red tape on the thermometer to the halfway mark on the sign promoting the project that is outside the Talisman Hotel in Katikati.

This is a significant point for the project launched last year to offer pathways into horticulture through a Katikati centre of excellence, which brings together educational, skills and training providers under one umbrella.

Sixteen-year-old James plans to study plant sciences at Massey University when he finishes school. He says the new building will be amazing for the region with external providers as well as the college horticulture programme already going.

Constructed on the Katikati College grounds, the facility will be available to college students and adults, keen to find careers within the horticulture industry, or go on to further education, including university.

It could provide an opportunity for other schools to come and do block courses there. Orchards and packhouses nearby for field trips are also beneficial.

Horticulture and carpentry teacher, Graeme Vallely with Year 11 student Bella Bryant, admiring 'glass corn' they grew from seeds manually harvested by Gerard Martin of Kings Seeds.

"Now we need businesses, especially those associated with the horticultural industry, and individuals to support us in the effort to raise the last $250,000 needed to begin construction," says Hilary.

The impacts of Covid-19 and the restrictions on overseas workers entering New Zealand have highlighted the urgent need for skilled horticultural workers.



Meeting that need is among the goals of the Katikati Innovative Horticulture Trust.

Hilary says the trust is grateful for the donations, both large and small, from private individuals, post-harvest companies, orchardists and businesses, with money coming in even during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

"With continued support, we will have plans drawn up and aim to begin construction early next year."

The building will be a simple, utilitarian facility purpose-designed for courses providing pathways into the horticultural industry's diverse careers.

Horticulture student Cara Hicks, checking on her newly germinated seedlings.

There are careers in science, research and technology, in finance, in infrastructure, as well as orchard and post-harvest management and hands-on orchard roles, all with opportunities for further training and career advancement.

Building the facility in Katikati will benefit students of all ages, the local community and the wider industry.

With a full business plan, the trust has support from Zespri, NZKGI, Priority One, Horticulture New Zealand's Horticulture Capability Group, the BOP Horticulture Labour Governance Group, other industry leaders and Katikati horticultural businesses. The trust is also a registered charity, meaning donations are tax-deductible.

To make a donation go to: https://www.katikatiihp.com/contact for bank account and contact details or call in at the College office or the Katikati Advertiser office and ask for a donation form.

You can also donate at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/innovative-horticulture-is-the-future.

To learn more about the project visit www.katikatiihp.com