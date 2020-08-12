

The 29th annual Riverton Ezicalve Hereford bull sale in Whanganui next month provides New Zealand dairy farmers an opportunity to tap in the best of both worlds.

Established in 1905, Riverton is the oldest Hereford stud in the country and is now operated by Mike and Cath Cranstone, with Mike the fourth generation of his family at the helm on the farm just beyond Fordell at Kauangaroa.

Not only does the stud's emphasis on easy-calving and low-birthweight characteristics suit dairy industry clients, but also those joining the move away from killing bobby calves.

"There is an increasing move away from killing bobby calves and our beef genetics suit those needs very well," Cranstone said.

"Our beef genetics ensure a very good meat yield. Our heifers and sale bulls are all carcase-scanned [eye muscling and marbling] and our yearling bulls have 400kg sale weight, suitable for heifer and cow mating.

"Dairy farmers can have confidence our bulls won't have any ill effects on their prized cows which are their livelihood, while finishers can also have confidence the male calves will foot it with the beef market."

The Riverton Ezicalve Hereford sale this year will be held on-farm at Kauangaroa starting at 12.30pm when 160 bulls will be offered for sale. The mob consists of mainly yearling bulls and 40 two-year-olds.

"The sale will also be livestreamed online, so farmers who cannot make it in person can also place bids," Cranstone said.

"However, if you are not here in person you won't be able to have a nice cold beer and a steak sandwich on us or one of my wife Cath's beautiful homemade lamingtons," Cranstone said.

Key components of the breeding programme:



•Consistent breeding objective and selection for calving ease for 25 years



•Stock run in large mobs in challenging conditions providing accurate performance data



•200 two-year heifers calved annually, providing opportunity to test new genetics and selection pressure for cow herd replacements



•Quiet temperament is non-negotiable



•Strict culling policy based on performance



•All heifers and majority of sale bulls are carcase scanned (eye muscle and marbling)



•Yearling bulls have 400 kg sale weight, suitable for heifer and cow mating.





Source: 2012 NZ Herefords Herd of Excellence