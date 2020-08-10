

A still sodden Northland could be in for more weather chaos with strong winds and heavy rain being forecast for today that could bring further flooding and slips, with an Orange Heavy Rain Warning for the region.

Northland was devastated by a storm on July 17-18 that dumped 220mm of rain on the region in a few hours. It led to widespread flooding and slips, with water entering dozens of homes and roads blocked across the region. Two slips still have State Highway 1 through Mangamuka Gorge, in the Far North, still closed with repairs expected to take six weeks or more.

Many people are still mopping up after the storm, with some stores in central Whangārei yet to reopen.

But the MetService is warning heavy rain and strong winds are expected for the region today, with the foul weather due to start last night.

It said the region could expect 70mm to 120mm of rain today, with peak rates of 15mm to 25mm an hour expected during this morning and early afternoon.

MetService warns that with the ground already saturated with water from the previous heavy rain event, heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Strong northeasterly winds could reach severe gale force levels in places, which would add to any destruction.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said a low pressure system was expected to deepen west of Northland today, dragging down moisture-laden air from the subtropics, which increases the potential for heavy rain.

''Rain is forecast to become heavy in Northland early Tuesday morning before moving further south into other parts of the North Island,'' Glassey said.

MetService has issued an Orange Heavy Rain Warning for Northland. This means rain is likely to have a significant impact for Northland where the ground is still saturated from extreme rain last month. However, the rainfall totals won't be anywhere near what Northland received on July 17-18.

Accompanying the heavy rain will be strong to gale force northeasterlies and MetService has issued a Strong Wind Watch for Northland, Auckland, and Coromandel Peninsula.