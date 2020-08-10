Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with farmer and "kiwi lady" Jane Hutchings for a chat about her susatainable dairy farming pracitices.

On with the show:

Jane Hutchings:

If you didn't watch Country Calendar last night, please go to TVNZ on Demand and do so to witness one of the finest examples of sustainable dairy farming and doing the right thing by the environment and for conservation of the endangered kiwi.

Ben Russell:

The former chief executive of Rabobank, and friend of The Country, says New Zealand agriculture is heading into a "golden age" and he says he wants to see more policy and less personality as we head into the election!

Blair McLean:

We find our wine correspondent on a dubious work junket to sample the fine fare of Hawkes Bay.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert talks about the burgeoning Big Dry on the east coast of both islands.

Mike Petersen:

We yarn to New Zealand's former Special Agricultural Trade Envoy about the plight of his successor and why it's getting worrying dry in Hawkes Bay.

