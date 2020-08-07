This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rabobank's chief executive Todd Charteris too a look at the bank's latest Agribusiness Monthly report.

This week's top interviews are:

David Seymour:

Act's high-flying leader explained why he thought a centre-right government could be formed on September 19 off the back the Greens and NZ First not making it back into Parliament. We also pondered the outcome of the euthanasia and cannabis polls being conducted in conjunction with the general election.

Advertisement

Megan Hands and Chelsea Millar:

This week's panel featured an Environment Canterbury councillor and an expert in social media as we discussed climate change and the role of social media in the election advertising.

Jim Hopkins:

Our resident rural raconteur went cheesy as we agreed to disagree - but agreed on one thing!

Jacinda Ardern:

We said yes to the test and no to higher taxes and the PM said she's not going to do a Sleepy Joe Biden and sleepwalk to victory!

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive reviewed the bank's latest August Agribusiness Monthly Update where the dark cloud of Covid hovered over international agricultural commodity prices.

Advertisement

Chris Russell:

From his riverboat on the Murray River, our Australian correspondent lamented the Covid shambles in Victoria and reflected on 75 years since Hiroshima and 25 years on from the movie Babe.