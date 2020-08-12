A Taupō trio have dreamed up a new event for retired racehorses.

Off The Track Ribbon Day is a new event to celebrate thoroughbred horses who go on to make a huge contribution to the equine scene in New Zealand once their racing days are over.

The event is organised by Katie Macalister, Michelle Hickman and Anita Huia, all owners of former Hong Kong thoroughbred racehorses.

Katie said the Off The Track Ribbon Day event came about because she has worked a large portion of her life in the thoroughbred racing industry and had grown to love the sport, horses and people involved.

"I have owned several retired racehorses over the years which I have done low level competitions with but there are few competitions specifically for retired racehorses so I figured why not create one?" said Katie.

She says the organisers hope to give competitors a fun day out to celebrate their thoroughbreds and to highlight the versatility of former racehorses. Katie hopes to make Off The Track Ribbon Day an annual event.

"In New Zealand a large number of retired racehorses are sent over from Hong Kong to be re-homed and see out life after racing so we also have a special ring just for Hong Kong returnees," said Katie.

Main sponsors for the event are Taupō ITM owners Warren and Melissa Johnson. Katie said another sponsor was International Thoroughbred Retirement which works hard to find suitable homes in New Zealand and Australia for former Hong Kong racehorses.

The Off The Track Ribbon Day will be held on Sunday, August 23, at the National Equestrian Centre, Taupō. For more information see the Facebook page @OffTheTrackRibbonDay.