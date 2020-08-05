Police have called out the driver of a truck that got stuck under the Kaitangata Highway rail overbridge near Balclutha yesterday.

The alarm was sounded about 11.20am and emergency services were sent to the Kaitangata Highway rail overbridge, where a stock truck and trailer carrying cattle had become stuck.

While the truck was stuck under the overbridge, it caused both lanes to be closed and traffic management had to be called in.

Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Wakelin, of Balclutha, said the location was a known black spot, and criticised the truck driver.

"High productivity trucks like this one are limited as to where they can travel due to their size and, as a professional driver, we'd expect him to understand the dimensions of his truck.

Emergency service personnel try to free trapped cattle. Photo / Richard Davison

"There have been several incidents of this sort involving this bridge during recent years, and we're talking to [Clutha District Council] to see if a solution can be found."

He said veterinary staff, KiwiRail engineers and stock agents had worked with emergency personnel to secure the scene, minimise harm to the animals and remove them safely.

Emergency services work to dislodge the stock truck's trailer from beneath the bridge. Photo / Richard Davison

Yesterday, a reporter at the scene said by just before 1pm the stock trailer had been removed from under the overbridge, but ad hoc repairs were being carried out on the trailer before it could be towed away.