Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with NIWA weather forecaster Chris Brandolino to ask him - where's winter?

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

We say yes to the test and no to higher taxes and the PM says she's not going to do a Sleepy Joe Biden and sleepwalk to victory!

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster goes in search of winter for us.

Barney Sharland:

Following the presentation of yesterday's wool petition to Parliament, we chat to a veteran in the carpet industry who says it's not always simple and practical to move from synthetic to wool carpets.

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's CFO casts his eye over a disappointing GDT auction result overnight (down 5.1 per cent, WMP -7.5 per cent).

Listen to Marc Rivers' analysis below:



Jim Hopkins:

Our resident rural raconteur goes cheesy as we agree to disagree - but agree on one thing!

Andy Thompson/Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel features a former West Coast cow cocky and Mid Canterbury cowboy with a heart of gold!