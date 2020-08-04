Once again, the search is on for talented young individuals across Australia and New Zealand to enter the 2021 Zanda McDonald Award, with registrations for the annual award opening today.

Now in its seventh year, the award recognises those who are passionate about agriculture, wanting to make a difference in their sector, and looking to take their career to the next level.

The award provided a fantastic opportunity for young agricultural leaders to further their career and their personal development, Richard Rains, Chairman of the Zanda McDonald Award said.

"This award is extremely well regarded in the industry, and we're seeing some huge impacts in the lives of previous winners. It really has been life-changing for them. We've met some really inspiring young people since the award began, who have a real passion for the industry, and a hunger to make a difference. We can't wait to see who will apply this year."

There is also an impressive prize package up for grabs which includes a fully personalised mentoring trip in Australia and New Zealand, $10,000 worth of tailored education or training, media coaching, and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2021 PPP Conference.

Previous winners have varied from dairy and sheep and beef farmers, through to a business manager of a sheep milk company, a vet, a manager of a large station, and a beef extension officer.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Zanda McDonald Award judge and mentor Richard Subtil on The Country below:



Earlier this year, 27-year-old Jack Raharuhi, Buller Dairy Group Operations Manager for Pāmu Farms in Westport New Zealand was crowned with the title for 2020.

Applications for the 2021 award are open to individuals aged 21 – 35 years, who live and work in the agriculture sector in Australia or New Zealand.

Entries close on Monday 31st August 2020. Further details and an online application form can be found on the PPP Group website.