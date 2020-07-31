This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank proteins analyst Michael Harvey for an update on the dairy industry.

This week's top interviews are:

Steve Maharey:

Is a former Labour Cabinet Minister and Vice Chancellor of Massey University who (some say) could have been a Prime Minister! We talked election year infrastructure spending, the fate of the world economy, the age of the leader of the free world, how young is too young to be a politician, and the future of the tertiary sector without foreign students.

Kate Cocks:

One of the owners of Mount Nicholas Station, on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, went into bat for high country farmers who are none-too-pleased with some of the proposals in the Crown Pastoral Land Reform Bill which she says are poorly drafted and place a number of absurd limitations on day-to-day farming activities.

Winston Peters:

We asked the Deputy PM about "poking the $30 billion Chinese bear" following the suspension of our extradition treaty with Hong Kong. We also discussed who should pay the quarantining costs of returning Kiwis and the personal cost of being a politician.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based proteins analyst talks about lockdown in the Lucky Country and whether New Zealand dairy farmers are striking it lucky in China.

Brian McKechnie:

The year was 1978. Kate Bush was at number 1 on the pop charts and a laid-back Southlander kicked the winning penalty goal against Wales after an infamous Andy Haden dive. We paid tribute to an All Blacks great who passed away this week.

