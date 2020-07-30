New animal welfare regulations have been approved by the Government following delays due Covid-19.

The new regulations relate to a wide variety of animals and procedures, and clarify who can perform significant surgical procedures on animals and in what circumstances.

"The majority of the regulations reflect current practice, but some raise the standards under which procedures can be performed," Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) veterinarian and director for animal health and welfare Dr Chris Rodwell said.

"For example, some regulations, such as freeze branding dogs, require that pain relief be provided to the animal throughout the procedure."

The regulations will become law in August 2020. However, to provide time for people to understand their new obligations under the regulations the vast majority will have a delayed commencement and come into force on 9 May 2021.

Most of the regulations have prosecutable offences which could result in fines and criminal convictions. Others are infringement offences, with a penalty fee attached.

"In all cases where there is a severe impact on an animal, a prosecution would be taken directly under the Animal Welfare Act, which has heftier penalties," Rodwell said.